MHS, HHS send six to state track meet

McClain senior Ryan Butterbaugh hands off to sophomore Katie Cook. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain sophomore Katie Cook hands off to Iva Easter at the regional meet. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

NEW CONCORD — The McClain Lady Tigers, fresh off their Division II District championship team win at Washington High School, sent several of its team members to Muskingum University last weekend to compete in the regional meet for a chance to earn qualification to the state tournament.

The McClain 4 x 100-meter relay team placed second to earn a trip to the state meet.

Senior Ryan Butterbaugh, sophomores Brenna Wright and Katie Cook and junior Luca Matesic, ran a new school record time of 50.56, which was just .12 of a second behind the winning team from Steubenville.

Wright is also going to state in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.66, good for third place at New Concord. She was 10th in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.97.

“It amazing,” McClain head coach Drew Hamilton said. “It’s an amazing feeling. Steubenville is a powerhouse and they always will be. To be up there hanging with them says something about these girls. We took almost a full second off (the time) from Thursday. They really wanted it today. They’ve been working hard. Their goal at the beginning of the season was to go to state and they’re getting to do that. As a coach, it’s great to see kids achieve those goals”

The Lady Tigers teammates expressed their thoughts on the accomplishments.

“I’m really blessed to run with these ladies,” Butterbaugh said. “They’ve really pushed me through the season. We went from like a 53 to beating the school record. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I would like to thank my coaches and my teammates,” Butterbaugh said.

Masesic said, “A school record. Hopefully we can beat it again next year. This is the second year for (three runners) going to state. Hopefully we can PR again.”

Cook said, “I’m just so excited. This is my second year going to state. I’m so happy that we broke the school record. It’s been a dream of ours since last year at state. I’m so glad that we got to do it.”

Wright said, “I think this is really cool. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs and we really pushed through. We put in a lot of hard work to get here. It’s really amazing to see it pay off.”

Hillsboro freshman Jailyn Williams qualified to state with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:20.39.

A somewhat stunned Williams spoke with AIM Media Midwest.

“I didn’t expect that, that’s for sure,” Williams said. “We started off and my coach told me to stay with the girl in the lane next to me. When we got to the first 300, I knew I could beat her. I couldn’t really get to her, but I was on her really well. I don’t really know if I beat her, or not. I don’t even know what happened. 2:23 is what I ran Thursday in the 4 x 8.”

McClain junior Lily Barnes was fifth in the discus throw at 119-10. There are 18 competitors in each event at the state tournament and Barnes was able to qualify to state with her throw of 119-10.

Barnes was sixth in the shot put at 36-7.

McClain was 15th in the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:54.24. That team was comprised of junior Kaitlyn Jett, sophomore Anna Eikenberry and freshmen Addison Olaker and Mylie Lovett.

Hillsboro was seventh in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 10:19.43. Those runners were freshman Williams, junior Ramsey Haines, senior Brooklynn Minton and freshman Taylor Thoroman.

Hillsboro freshman Kobie Miles was 14th in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.35. Miles was 11th in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.11.

Hillsboro was eighth in the 4 x 200-meter relay. The team of freshman Alizeh Hudson, juniors Kelsey Gilkison and Allison Browning and freshman Olivia Covault ran a 1:53.06. Covault placed 14th in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.93.

Hillsboro was 14th in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:25.99. Those contestants were: Williams, junior Gracie Thoroman, Brooklyn Minton and junior Bree Bailey.

McClain was 15th in 4:27.30 with the team of Kaitlyn Jett, Luca Matesic, Ryan Butterbaugh and freshman Becca Bergstrom.

Bergstrom was 11th in the pole vault at 9-6.

Matesic was 16th in the long jump at 14-9 1/2.

Leah Lovett was 16th in the discus at 92-6.

In the high jump, Mylie Lovett was 10th at 4-11.

Hillsboro’s boys placed 12th in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 8:45.61. Those runners were: seniors Nick Turner and Cameron Smart and sophomores Tate Davis and Chris Sowders.

Smart was 12th in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.85.

T.D. Matesic of McClain, a sophomore, was 14th in the 400-meter dash in 53.23.

Hillsboro junior Steven Kibler tied for eighth in the high jump at 6-0.

Hillsboro junior Jack Wagner was 15th in the long jump at 18-7 1/4.

Ayden Clemons, a Hillsboro junior, finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 46-5 3/4.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.