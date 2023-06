Eyre ninth in D3 1,600-meter run at state meet Eyre ninth in D3 1,600-meter run at state meet Eyre ninth in D3 1,600-meter run at state meet Eyre ninth in D3 1,600-meter run at state meet

COLUMBUS — Landen Eyre finished ninth Saturday in the 1,600-meter run at the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Eyre, a sophomore at Whiteoak High School, was back in the pack at the first lap break.

He went back to 16th after two laps then made a move over the final 800 meters.

Eyre moved in to seventh place at the stretch but was passed in the final few meters and finished ninth. His time was 4:21.75.