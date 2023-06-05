Eyre’s 9th best in county at state track meet

Whiteoak’s Landen Eyre (inside) grimaces in the 1600 meters. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest Fairfield’s Hallie Haines shows fatigue at the end of the 400 meters. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro freshman Jailyn Williams was 15th in the 800 meters. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest This picture shows McClain’s final handoff in the 4 by 100-meter relay. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest McClain senior Lily Barnes, throwing at the FAC meet early this year, finished Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest McClain sophomore Brenna Wright glides over the hurdles at the state meet. Mark Huber | AIM Media Midwest

COLUMBUS — Highland County sent nine athletes to the 2023 OHSAA Track and Field Stat Championships held last Thursday through Saturday and Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the Ohio State University and the results were not what was desired.

The top finisher from the county was Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre, who finished ninth in the Division III 1600 meters in a time of 4:21.75. Eyre was back in the pack at the first lap break. He went back to 16th after two laps then made a move over the final 800 meters. Eyre moved in to seventh place at the stretch but was passed in the final few meters and finished ninth.

Jailyn Williams, a freshman from Hillsboro, turned in an outstanding performance for someone in the ninth grade by finishing 15th in the Division II 800-meter run in a time of 2:24.40. She was ninth after one lap but the heat began to take its toll in the second 400. Her finish was less than a second from 13th place.

Hallie Haines, a senior from Fairfield, also finished 15th in the Division III 400 meters with a time of 16. She finished seventh in heart and did not advance to Saturday’s finale.

McClain’s 4 x 100-meter relay team of senior Ryan Butterbaugh, sophomore Brenna Wight, sophomore Katie Cook and junior Luca Matesic, finished 17th in Friday’s Division II prelims in a time of 51:28. The last time to qualify for the nine-team final ran 50.12 seconds.

Wright also qualified individual in 100 meters and finished with a time of 16.41 in the Division II prelims. Last week at the regional meet she clocked a 15.66, but the weather conditions were a bit different this time around as the temperature soared into the ’90s.

McClain junior Lily Barnes finished 17th in the district with a throw of 119-10.

As a side note, Paint Valley senior Cole Miller single-handily powered his team to a Division III state runner-up finish as state champion in the 100 meters (10.75), 200 meters (21.80) and long jump (23-5.5).

Additionally, North Adams junior Cody Hesler finished third in the Division III 400 meters in a time of 49.50.