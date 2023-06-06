Fairfield FFA puts on Farm Safety Day

The Fairfield FFA Chapter held it annual Farm Safety Day recently. The elementary school students were invited to learn about safety measures in agriculture and on the farm. They also gained information about agriculture in Highland County and Ohio. Exhibits included chickens, turkey, rabbits, goats, sheep, pigs, cattle, horse and a hunting dog. The students helped shuck field corn and learned how it’s made into cornmeal, and planted corn seeds in a wet paper towel to learn about germination. There was a combine, semi, and a tractor and planter on site with FFA members demonstrating how each piece of equipment works and ways to be safe around them. Luke Jennings, vice president at-large, Ohio FFA Association, was also a part of the day. He shared information about FFA and what it means to be in FFA.

Submitted photo