Sixteen indicted by grand jury

Beatty Williams, Jr.

A Frankfort man charged with multiple counts of pandering obscenity with a minor was among 16 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Seth Beatty, 20, was indicted on two counts of pandering obscenity with a minor, both second-degree felonies.

According to court documents for both counts, on or around April 25, 2023, Beatty did, with the knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, created, recorded, photographed, filmed, developed, reproduced or published material that showed a minor participating in or engaged in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality.

In other indictments, James Duffield, 55, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around June 2, 2022, Duffield did, with the knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly bought, produced, possessed or controlled any obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants.

Misty Daniels, 34, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around May 5, 2023, Daniels recklessly, being the parent, guardian, custodian, person with custody or control or person in loco parentis, of a child under the age of 18 years old, to wit: 10 years old, created a substantial risk to their health or safety by violating a duty of care, protection or support, with the said Daniels having been previously convicted of endangering children in Champaign County Common Pleas Court case no. 16CR0104 on June 30, 2016.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around May 5, 2023, Daniels knowingly obtained, possessed or used a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine.

David Hutton, 29, Mowrystown, was indicted on one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, on or around April 14, 2023, Hutton knowingly assembled or possessed one or more chemicals that could be used to manufacture a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

*Jessica Jones, 40, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Steven Pope, 45, London, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Halley Pollard, 29, Hillsboro, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

*Jason Storer, 47, Lynchburg, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Joey Ison, 40, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Sabastian Blount, 30, Albany, Georgia, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Randall Parks, 38, Mount Orab, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and a forfeiture specification.

*Marshall Heiss, 41, Greenfield, for forgery, a third-degree felony, and theft, a third-degree felony.

*Matthew Jackson, 34, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

*Timothy Williams, Jr., 30, Franklin Furnace, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

*Dustin Schwalbauch, 33, Hillsboro, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and a forfeiture specification.

*Dylan Harner, 25, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.