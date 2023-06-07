HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 2

INCIDENT/CHARGE

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Foraker Street to a report of threats. After investigation, Jonathan J. Fraker, 26, Greenfield, was charged with aggravated menacing.

June 3

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 2500 block of Elmville Road to a call of trespassing. After investigation, the parties were identified and advised not to return. No charges were filed.

A resident of the 13000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a disturbance. After investigation, Angelica D. Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

June 4

INCIDENT

A resident of Highland reported being threatened in the 7000 block of Church Street. Charges are pending.

June 6

INCIDENT/CHARGES

A resident of the 7800 block of Adams Road advised several people were removing items from the property. After investigation, Timothy W. Curlonis, 54, Hillsboro; Robert W. Preston III, 29, Hillsboro; and Moses D. Ralston, 45, Peebles, were each charged with criminal trespassing and theft.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shelby R. Albrecht, 19, Bainbridge, speeding.

Kyle R. Robinson, 36, Lynchburg, speeding.