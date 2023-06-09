Hillsboro receives $1.44M for trail

The city of Hillsboro has been awarded funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program, according to state Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina).

The program expands travel choices and seeks to strengthen the local economy. The program provides federal funds for projects like pedestrian and bicycle facilities, community improvement activities, and the Safe Routes to School program.

More than $1.44 million has been awarded to Hillsboro for the construction of the Rails to Trails Community Trail in 2026. The project will create a walking and bicycling trail on the abandoned railroad bed and a sidewalk on West Main Street between the trailhead and Taylor Court.

“By adding a sidewalk, pedestrians will have a safe and accessible route to uptown Hillsboro from the businesses and neighborhoods located off West Main Street,” Peterson said. “A walking and bike trail will also make the area easier to enjoy and explore.”

TAP provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities and environmental mitigation, recreational trail program projects, and safe routes to school projects.

Submitted by Kaitlyn Fillhart, majority deputy press secretary, Ohio House of Representatives.