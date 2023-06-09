SSCC presents ‘Love Letters’ with 3 casts

Southern State Community College’s Theatre Company presents “Love Letters,” playing June 23-25 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the college’s central campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank you notes and summer camp postcards. They continue to exchange letters over nearly 50 years, discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats — that have passed between them throughout their separated lives.

This reader’s theatre production, directed by Paula Campagna, will be staged with three different casts for each performance. Friday will feature Bronwyn Jones and Bob Brown, Saturday will feature Chelsea Heifner and Brendan Bell, and Sunday will feature Carol Hayward and Terry Inlow.

Tickets for “Love Letters” are on sale now and can be purchased for $5 at www.sscctheatre.com. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door.

The Southern State Community College Theatre Company, a group of community members and students, is dedicated to producing additional, unique performances that complement Southern State Theatre’s mainstage season.

For more information on “Love Letters” and the Theatre Company, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, SSCC director of marketing.