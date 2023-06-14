Fairfield attends state 95th state FFA convention

Fairfield FFA members are pictured at the 95th Ohio State FFA Convention at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Submitted photo

The Fairfield FFA Chapter attended the 95th Ohio State FFA Convention May 4-5 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. There were 30 members and guests in attendance from the chapter.

They attended general sessions where they listened to several keynote speakers including the National Western Region Vice President Ryan Williamson.

The chapter was awarded the Charitable Giving Award for donating their “Kiss a Pig” donations to Heifer International.

James Craycraft was awarded the Honorary State FFA degree for his dedication and work with the chapter. Avery Teeters was recognized for her gold rated treasurer book and Emily Taylor also was recognized for her gold rated reporters book. Wyatt Morrow served as a student reporter for the Ohio AgNet. Throughout the two days he interviewed guest speakers and shared results with viewers on the Ohio Ag Net live channel.

Morrow and McKinley Cox were both participants in the state choir. The choir, along with the state band, entertained attendees before and during sessions.

Four Fairfield FFA members received their state degrees during the last session: Carson Shoemaker, Emma Frayiser, Avery Teeters and Owen Larrick all were awarded the second highest degree that can be bestowed upon a member. In order to be awarded the state degree, each member had to have a Supervised Agricultural Experience project, complete community service, and participate in various FFA activities.

Submitted by Emily Haines, Fairfield FFA.