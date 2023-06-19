Beans sell farm drainage businesses

Kevin and Amy Bean, owner and operator of Bean Farm Drainage, recently sold their business to Jason and Amy Boeckmann, of J. Boeckmann Excavating, LLC. Jason and his team have more than 20 years of experience in the drainage industry. They specialize in agriculture excavating and consider themselves stewards of the land by helping to improve and preserve it. Kevin will be joining forces with the Boeckmann team. He will offer his expertise and continue to be a team leader in the industry that he loves. This collaboration will allow J. Boeckmann Excavating to increase its productivity and be much more effective within the industry.

Submitted photo