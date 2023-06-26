Hillsboro 2023-24 FFA Officer Team

Nine officers from the Hillsboro FFA Officer Team recently attended a retreat to build team skills. The officer team is a major part of the chapter. The team must work together to constantly better the chapter. The team set goals that they hope to achieve this upcoming year as the 2023-24 Hillsboro FFA officer team. The team spent time building teamwork skills, building communication skills, and planning upcoming events. The team then enjoyed a great time at TopGolf in West Chester. “I had a wonderful time and it was such a good experience for all of us to work together and have a fun day” said Halle Jones, vice president of leadership. The officer team created a bond that will be essential to a successful year for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Carter Boyd, Regan Eastes, Riley Collins, Corbin Winkle, Addy Knauff and Emma Yochum; (front row, l-r) Halle Jones, Ramsey Haines and Dalayna Collins.

Submitted photo