Southern State launches Patriot Palooza

Southern State has planned Patriot Paloozas at several locations this summer. Submitted photo

Joining forces with many local businesses, Southern State Community College has planned Patriot Palooza this summer at select locations to bring awareness to the many programs and opportunities offered by the college.

With the start of fall semester right around the corner, Southern State is hosting these pop-up celebrations aimed at building stronger connections within the community and promoting education and workforce development, all while having fun in the process.

College representatives will be available during Patriot Palooza to provide insights on academic programs, admissions requirements, and scholarship opportunities, or to just answer any questions the community may have about attending college. There may be some fun goodies available too.

On Friday, June 30, Patriot Palooza will make its first appearance at the Hillsboro’s pool, located at 635 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. The college will be partnering with the Hillsboro Swim Organization to sponsor its first Moonlight Swim of the season. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. and the event is open to the public. Check out its website at www.hillsboroswim.com.

Visit Southern State’s Facebook page to see where the Patriot Palooza will appear next. Once there, “like/follow” the page to stay up-to-date on all the happenings taking place on campus long after this event.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

For additional questions, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.

The fall semester begins Aug. 21 and registration is underway.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.