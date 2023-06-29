GREENFIELD P.D REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tristen Wisecup, 24, Leesburg, was issued a citation for no operator’s license and failure to transfer ownership of a vehicle.

Timothy Seitz, 33, of Greenfield, was arrested for attempted theft.

Tiffany Frederick, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a traffic control device.

June 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Byron Honzik, 30, Leesburg, was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

Brittany Saunders, 34, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, expired registration and a turn signal violation.

June 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Heather White, 36, South Salem, was issued a citation for expired registration.

David Willett, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Errol Tyrone Baker III, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and an unsafe vehicle.

June 15

ARREST/CITATION

Emily Schrupp, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving without a valid license.

June 16

ARREST/CITATION

Jasmine McNamee, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

David Willet, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to report to jail and failure to comply with court orders.

June 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carole Shiplevy, 80, New Holland, was issued a citation for marked lanes.

Andreia Chaffins, 39, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, no headlights, no insurance and no license plate light.

June 20

ARREST/CITATION

Rachelle Miller, 49, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to transfer motor vehicle.

June 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 16-year-old Greenfield male juvenile was issued a citation for no plate light and a temporary permit without a valid driver.

Jody Blankenship, 38, New Vienna, was arrested for theft and obstruction.

Timothy S. Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for theft and an Adult Parole Authority violation.

June 24

ARREST/CITATION

Amie Corrigan, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving with a permit but no licensed driver.