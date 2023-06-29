GREENFIELD P.D REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
June 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tristen Wisecup, 24, Leesburg, was issued a citation for no operator’s license and failure to transfer ownership of a vehicle.
Timothy Seitz, 33, of Greenfield, was arrested for attempted theft.
Tiffany Frederick, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a traffic control device.
June 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Byron Honzik, 30, Leesburg, was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.
Brittany Saunders, 34, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, expired registration and a turn signal violation.
June 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Heather White, 36, South Salem, was issued a citation for expired registration.
David Willett, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated menacing.
Errol Tyrone Baker III, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and an unsafe vehicle.
June 15
ARREST/CITATION
Emily Schrupp, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving without a valid license.
June 16
ARREST/CITATION
Jasmine McNamee, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
David Willet, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to report to jail and failure to comply with court orders.
June 19
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Carole Shiplevy, 80, New Holland, was issued a citation for marked lanes.
Andreia Chaffins, 39, Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, no headlights, no insurance and no license plate light.
June 20
ARREST/CITATION
Rachelle Miller, 49, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to transfer motor vehicle.
June 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
A 16-year-old Greenfield male juvenile was issued a citation for no plate light and a temporary permit without a valid driver.
Jody Blankenship, 38, New Vienna, was arrested for theft and obstruction.
Timothy S. Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for theft and an Adult Parole Authority violation.
June 24
ARREST/CITATION
Amie Corrigan, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving with a permit but no licensed driver.