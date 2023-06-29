HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 25

INCIDENTS

Deputies responded to a call of several deceased animals in the 2300 block of S.R 136. After investigation, charges are pending.

A deputy responded to the 8100 block of S.R. 138 to a report of trespassing. After investigation, a male was trespassed from property.

A resident of the 2000 block of S.R. 134 reported the theft of a bicycle. After investigation, the bicycle was located at a residence on Greenbush Road. No charges were filed.

June 26

INCIDENT

A resident of the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail reported someone trespassing on their property. This incident remains under investigation.

June 27

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 7400 block of Worley Mill Road reported identity theft.

A resident of East Main Street in Mowrystown reported a theft. Charges are pending.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christian D. Price, 18, Hillsboro, speeding.

Mark W. Bellar, 61, Galloway, driving under suspension.

Matthew A. Keaton, 39, Latham, driving under suspension.