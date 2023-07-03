Lynchburg Lions host FAO members

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular dinner meeting on June 25 at the Lions Building on Main Street in Lynchburg. The guest speaker was Emily Vigue from Nelsonville. She represents the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), which is an organization supporting philanthropy is southern and eastern Ohio. She was assisted by Marty Bailey, a council member for the village of Lynchburg and a board of directors members for the foundation. Those in attendance discussed various ways to obtain funding for local philanthropic groups that can supplement the many service projects supported by the Lynchburg Lions Club. Following the discussion, the members conducted their regular business meeting that included reports from the district and state conventions, KAMP Dovetail, the GOOD program and several other local service projects. Pictured (l-r) are Bailey, Lion Marilyn Bain, Vigue and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth.

Submitted photo