Library Author Night

The Hillsboro Public Library has announced that this year’s Local Author Night event is the largest program yet.

“This year we have 19 authors joining us on Wednesday, July 19th,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “This is the biggest turnout of local talent we have ever had and we are so excited to highlight them here at the library.”

This year’s roster includes: Blake Kibler, Carol Cartaino, Cindy Haynes, Debbie Williams, Donna Patton, Francine Frank, Jared Filson, Katherine Willson, Katrin Babb, Kim Fairley, Nancy Cole, Penny McGinnis, Dr. Rob Sharp, Saundra Crum, Akers, Shawn Hawk, Stephen Flaum, T.M. Shivener, Victoria Ellen and William Sims.

The event is schedule for 4-6 p.m. During the first hour authors will be set up at tables with their books and patrons are invited to chat with them one-on-one. The second hour will feature all of the authors in a question-and-answer panel when patrons can ask questions about the authors’ writing processes and journeys.

The evening will end with the announcement of this year’s winners of the library’s annual writing contest.

In addition to the upcoming Local Author Night, the second half of the library’s Summer Reading program features a variety of events:

* Medieval Night on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

* A Magical Celebration (Harry Potter Day) on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Tower Princess on Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

* Storybook Mini Golf on Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The library also has its regularly scheduled clubs and activities for all ages, ranging from special interest clubs such as writing to book clubs to crafts.

For more information on Summer Reading or other programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

Information for this story was submitted by Sarah Davidson.