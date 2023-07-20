SSCC awards Elks Scholarship to Pickering-Polstra

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Elena Pickering-Polstra as the 2023 recipient of the Hillsboro Elks Scholarship.

Elena is a 2023 graduate from Hillsboro High School and has been involved in activities with both the school and community, many related to theatre and the arts.

The $1,000 Hillsboro Elks scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate financial need and who display a commitment to volunteerism and community service. Elena has participated in community events such as caroling during the holidays at a local hospital, helping at the Paxton Theatre for several summers to introduce school-age children to the arts, and participating in numerous school theatre productions.

“The Hillsboro Elks is proud to partner with Southern State and glad that a deserving student like Elena will be able to further her education with assistance from us,” said scholarship chairman Ritchie Butler.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.