Winkles working hard showing pigs

This summer two Hillsboro FFA members have been working hard with their pigs and have had the opportunity to exhibit them at two different shows. From June 11-17, Corbin Winkle of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter travel Winkle placed fourth with his Landrace barrow and had a class winning Chester White gilt. On July 2-8, Corbin and Claire Winkle traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to show at the National Junior Summer Spectacular. Claire had a sixth place Tamworth barrow and competed in Skill-a-thon and showmanship. “Skill-a-thon is my favorite event. It is where I get to test my knowledge on the swine industry,” she said. Corbin had the Reserve Champion Landrace barrow and competed in showmanship, as well as Skill-a-thon in which he was third overall intermediate. Corbin and Claire both urge anyone interested in showing pigs to do some research and get started with the help of their local FFA chapter or 4-H club. The Winkle family is pictured with their Reserve Champion Landrace barrow.

Submitted photo