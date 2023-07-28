Youth exonorated, 98-cent T-bone, smoking meth lab

This week in 1936, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that William Perrin, a local “youth” of the area, was “completely exonerated” of connection to a Portsmouth robbery following the roadhouse proprietor and sheriff declaring he wasn’t a part of the hold-up party.

Hy Tennenbaum, the manager of United Department Store, “asserted” that this year’s version of July was to be the best of the store’s seven years of business at the location thanks to the store’s July Clearance Sale.

A new Purol Service Station by Roy S. Mossbarger on Washington and Mirabeau streets had its “Open for Business” sign hung following the completion of “the beautiful and ultra-modern station” despite some other details and cleanup.

Highland County announced that it had received $640,860 from Rental and Benefit payments in the three years since the Agricultural Adjustment Administration was created, with the wheat program bringing $105,366, the cornhog program $500,122 and the tobacco program $35,372.

In sports, first place in the municipal softball league was tied after Doc’s Place defeated the previously undefeated Howitzer Co. by a score of 3-1 in the league’s longest game in its five-year history, a 14-inning matchup.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Fang and Claw,” starring Frank Buck, “Captain January,” starring Shirley Temple, and “The County Beyond,” starring Rochelle Hudson.

Kroger Stores advertised multiple products, including six cans of Lighthouse brand cleanser for 19 cents, two 1-pound boxes of crackers for 25 cents, a pound of vanilla cream sandwich cookies for 15 cents.

This week in 1961, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Judge Earl Parker, the Pike County Common Pleas Court judge, announced a filing in Highland County Common Pleas Court to authorize the sale of the municipal electric system to the Dayton Power and Light Co.

Orville Vance, chairman of the Highland ASC county committee, reported that it “was not too late” for applications for ACP cost-sharing relief for Highland County farmers to be sent in, with multiple aspects required like a soil test.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Luther Hodges announced that Highland County was one of 468 counties in 42 different states that would be eligible for assistance from the Area Development Act, with counties selected based on their unemployment.

The Greenfield Recreation Board reported its vote to discontinue playground activities for the remaining part of the summer due to a lack of participation and a “shortage of funds.”

In sports, Guernsey decimated U.S. Shoe by a score of 8-0 in Little League, with the matchup called after only three innings due to rain, as Jim Kensinger only allowed a single hit to U.S. Shoe.

The Ranch Theatre advertised multiple films including “The Absent-Minded Professor,” starring Fred MacMurray and Nancy Olson, and “Conspiracy of Hearts,” starring Lilli Palmer and Sylvia Syms.

Kroger advertised multiple products, including a 14-ounce can of pork and beans for 10 cents, T-bone or porterhouse steak for 98 cents per pound, each pound of seedless grapes for 29 cents and a tote shopping bag for 88 cents.

This week in 1986, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a half-cent permissive sales tax for the purpose of financing the construction and increased operational costs of a new county jail.

White’s Foundry, owned and operated by Wilbur Vance, announced that after 53 years in business in Hillsboroit planned to shut down and all its equipment and real estate would be sold.

Henry and Viola Riley were scheduled to together receive the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award at the Ohio State Fair following their nomination for the award by the local senior center advisory board.

The Highland County Community Action Organization’s Head Start program planned to hold its countywide registration for new and past participants for Head Start, Home Start and Day Care programs on Aug. 6 and 7.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 American Legion baseball squad won the seventh version of the District tournament and was scheduled to represent it at the state tournament thanks to four straight wins and an average run support of 16 per game.

The Drive-In Theatre advertised multiple films, including “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis, and “Legend,” starring Tom Cruise, Tim Curry and Mia Sara.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including turkey drumsticks for 29 cents per pound, a box of 100 Red Rose teabags for $2.38 and a 32-ounce package of Puritan oil for $1.99.

This week in 2011, The Times-Gazette reported that Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a fire on a church parking lot on S.R. 138 where, ironically, a Chevrolet Blazer was completely engulfed in flames.

The Hillsboro Police Department discovered a “smoking meth lab” in the parking lot of a car wash inside of a gym bag found on South High Street, with the police department’s meth lab investigator confirming the validity of the lab.

The Madison Township Trustees announced that they were looking for information regarding possible cemetery vandals that destroyed multiple tombstones at the Sheep Pen Cemetery.

At the location of the former Washington schools, new playground worth $50,000 was opened on the lower part of the grounds thanks to the Hillsboro Rotary Club.

In sports, the Fairfield Athletic Department announced Richie Butler, former head coach of the Hillsboro Post 129 American Legion team that went to the state tournament, would be the team’s varsity head coach.

Time Warner Cable advertised its Digital TV package, with HD included at no extra charge, advanced Start Over and LookBack technology and the TWCable for iPad app, for “as low as” $29.95 per month.

