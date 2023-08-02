Greenfield Rotary donates $10K to AGMC

The Greenfield Rotary Club on Aug. 1 presented a $10,000 donation to the Adena Foundation for its ongoing work in the community. Holding the check are foundation board member Linda Penn (left) and Rotarian Barb Barton. Also pictured are (front row, l-r) Josh McCoy and Kris Donley of Adena, and on the far right is foundation board member Elena Zint. In the back row (l-r) are Rotarians Ron Coffey and Pat Hays, as well as Lynn Harris with Adena.

Submitted photo