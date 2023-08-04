Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“My grandma reminds me of the love of God because every time she comes to my house she brings me a present, or she takes me out to buy something for me,” says Will, 8. “She likes to go out to eat. We play basketball. We have fun. She throws a football, too.”

Well, that pretty well settles it. If your grandma can roll back and deliver a football on target, she’s showing her love by doing something you like to do.

“My grandma,” says Drew, 8, “reminds me of God’s love because she always reads the Bible, and she loves us. She is always kind to other people, and always says ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’”

Love is often expressed through courtesy. Good manners show respect for other people. Do you think your grandma’s thoughtfulness is connected to her Bible reading? Count on it.

Grandma’s kindness reminds us of God, but so does a certain grandpa, says John, 8, “because he always lets me go with him on ice-fishing trips, and he cooks awesome eggs. And, he takes me on his four-wheeler.”

Awesome eggs and a four-wheeler is a hard combination to beat. The important thing is spending time with those you love. Showing love often translates into spending time.

Now it’s Mom’s turn to show God’s love, says D.J., 9: “My mom takes me to all my sports practices. She makes me a homemade dinner almost every night. She takes care of me when I’m sick. She makes me special desserts.

“My mom takes me to friends’ houses. I could think of many more things, but my brother is screaming right now, and I’m about to go to bed.”

Put your pillow over your ears, and get a good night’s sleep so you can think of more ways to appreciate your mom.

Mom also gets the nod from Dexter, 7: “Sometimes when I forget to do my chores, my mom does them for me. I love my mom because she kisses me good night and does the dishes for us.”

In spite of the many thankless tasks moms perform, the greatest service any mom could do is the one Cris, 8, mentions. “My mom reminds me of the love of God because she told me about God. And I believed in Jesus Christ, my Lord. She wakes up early in the morning to read the Bible. And she is also trying to get my Dad closer to knowing about God.”

The spiritual-insight award for making the connection between Mom’s and God’s love goes to Patrick, 9: “My mom reminds me of the love of God because she will never stop. Also, because she loved me first like God.”

The Apostle John came to the same conclusion, “We love Him because he first loved us.” God is the ultimate initiator in love. When we finally wake up and stop searching for love in all the wrong places, we can respond to God’s love. Yes, God is like Patrick’s mom in that he will never stop pursuing us.

One of God’s most famous love pursuits involved a man stopped by a blinding light from heaven. After recovering from physical and spiritual blindness, Paul became an apostle and wrote, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

Think about this: If the love of God transforms your heart, someone could see God’s love through you.

Memorize this truth: “In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him” (I John 4:9).

Ask these questions: It’s easy to love someone who loves you, but what about people who offend you? Can you love them in the way that God loves you?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.

Which living person reminds you of God’s love?