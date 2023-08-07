August is Child Support Awareness Month, an annual time to raise awareness about a critical income support program that helps millions of children and families. In 2022 alone, child support programs nationwide collected $30.5 billion and served one in five children in the United States. This kind of support helps families thrive and set kids up to succeed. In Highland County, Job and Family Sevices offers services to complete genetic testing, establish and enforce support orders and more. Highland County employees wore green the day the photo was taken to support Child Support Awareness Month. Pictured (l-r) are Shira Smith, Kim Case, Samantha Schmauch, April McBrayer, Mary Greiner and Gene Meyers; (front row, l-r) Stephanie Newman, Alisha Zink, Tracy Lovitt, Kimberly Duff and director Jeremy Ratcliff.

Submitted photo