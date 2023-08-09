County partners with outdoor organization

Greenfield Village Council Chairman Phil Clyburn discusses the reasoning for the partnership between the county and ORCA. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced its plan to partner with the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting.

Greenfield Village Council Chairman Phil Clyburn said ORCA is putting together a plan to start advertising and promoting throughout the whole region for the UNESCO Heritage Site coming to the area. He said the organization thinks it’ll bring about 174,000 to 180,000 visitors to the “region as a whole.” He also said that ORCA said that if the visitors didn’t have something to do, a plan or somewhere where they could get information, they will drive in and out.

“The quality of life is the ability for them to keep workers, for them to attract workers … It is the ability for us to help keep our children and grandchildren in this area,” Clyburn said. “We’re losing population and this is a way to help stop it, not all the way, but it helps us stop it. This is the first step in starting to look at a regional approach to advertising or promotion. It doesn’t cost us anything because there’s no work to it.”

Terry Britton, the president of the board of commissioners, said multiple counties are involved in this partnership alongside Highland County, such as Adams, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Noble, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Finton and Washington.

He also said the “biggest” thing about the partnership is it gives the counties in it a better chance for getting grants for projects around outdoor recreation. He said that’s good because Highland County has a lot of that with its lakes. He also said the partnership doesn’t cost the county anything either.

In other news, the board of commissioners announced that AEP Ohio planned to build a proposed transmission project in Highland County. A document provided to media said that AEP Ohio “representatives” would build Spickard Station and multiple power line connections “to support a customer substation” in Dodson Township in the county.

“These improvements, located at U.S. 50 near the intersection with Gibler Road, connect the customer’s substation to the existing power grid and create redundant electrical service,” the release said.

The release also said that the project has been filed with the Ohio Power Siting Board and, if it was approved, construction would begin in the fall and be completed in spring 2024.

Britton also said McCarty Associates is “still evaluating” the bids for the records storage building.

The board of commissioners also approved one authorization to execute, that being a contractor’s application for payment from Doll Layman for the Rocky Fork Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements.

In other news, there were four resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 23-115 is the awarding of the Village of Greenfield’s Sycamore Circle Drainage Improvements – 2023 Construction Contract in accordance with the Engineer’s Letter of Bid Recommendation to Reed Mechanical Construction, LLC.

*Res. No. 23-116 is an agreement for the board of commissioners to partner with the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA).

*Res. No. 23-117 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds in the amount of $40,000 to 2530-CDBG Repairs – CAO Housing Rehabilitations.

*Res. No. 23-118 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds in the amount of $30,000 to 2535 – Private Rehab – CAO Home Fund.

There were also two contracts approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Contract 69 is between the board of commissioners and Reed Mechanical Construction, LLC. for the Village of Greenfield’s Sycamore Circle Drainage Improvements – 2023 Construction Contract for $156,941.

*Contract 70 is between the board of commissioners and Village of Greenfield for a Grant Agreement for the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the village’s Downtown Revitalization project in the amount of $375,000.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.