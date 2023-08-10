Curtins celebrate 70 years

Joe and Henryetta are shown in a recent photograph. Submitted photos Joe and Henryetta Curtin are pictured on their wedding day in 1953. Submitted photos

Joe and Henryetta (Guthrie) Curtin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary during an open house set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the United Methodist Church located at 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington.

Seaman apprentice Joseph Curtin and Henryetta Guthrie, both from Leesburg, were married by the Rev. Virgil Hamilton at the Methodist Church in Leesburg on Sunday, Aug. 9, 1953.

The Curtins have two daughters, Jos’u (Andy) Lewis of Hillsboro and Wendy Haines of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Tracey (Harold) French of New Market, Tennessee, Andrew (Vanessa) Rittenhouse of Knoxville, Tennessee, Misty (Jamie) Hartman of Mount Orab and Ashley Lewis of Hillsboro; three great-grandchildren, Taylor French, Jared French and Aubrie Tullock; and one great-great-grandchild, Dontae Johnson.

All are invited to share in the celebration. The couple has requested no guests.

