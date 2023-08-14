Southern State wraps up Patriot Palooza

Scenes from Southern State Community College’s Patriot Palooza are shown in this collage. Submitted photo

Southern State recently joined forces with businesses across Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties to host a monthlong outreach initiative called Patriot Palooza. The event brought awareness to the many programs and opportunities offered by the college as well as the start of fall semester, which begins on Aug. 21.

Joined by 17 of Southern State’s faculty and staff, nearly 50 unique visits to businesses, agencies, county offices, schools and special events across the five-county region were supported in July. Ranging from a casual drop-in to say, “Thank you for what you do and thank you for supporting Southern State” to sponsorship-like engagements with the broader community, Patriot Palooza was a success at building stronger connections within the community and promoting education and workforce development, all while having fun in the process.

Southern State plans to coordinate another round of Patriot Palooza in late fall across all five counties mentioned above. Follow the college’s Facebook page for more details as they become available.

For additional questions or to learn more about Southern State, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.