SSCC Awards Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship to Katelynn Crichton

Dr. John Mehnert, donor (left) and Dr. Nicole Roades (right) present the 2023-24 Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship recipient Katelynn Crichton. Submitted photo

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Katelynn Crichton as the recipient of the Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

Crichton graduated high school in 2022 and is pursuing a major in medical assisting at Southern State with the goal of working in a pediatric office one day.

The Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship was established in 2021 to honor the sudden passing of Bailey, a former Southern State graduate. The $750 scholarship is awarded to a Southern State student who is pursuing a certificate or degree in the medical assisting program.

“Undoubtedly, Katie left a legacy that should inspire future health care professionals. This memorial scholarship is a testament to the impression that she made during her young life,” SSCC President Nicole Roades. “We applaud Dr. Mehnert for his acknowledgment of her legacy and leveraging it to support future health professionals. Katelynn is an excellent choice to carry forth this goodwill and to honor Katie.”

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.