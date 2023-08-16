HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 13

ACCIDENT

At approximately 6:56 p.m., the police department responded to the area of North High Street and Harry Sauner Road for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, Brittany Tolliver, 30, of Hillsboro, and Courtney Griffith, 26, of Hillsboro, were both stopped in traffic in the southbound lane of North High Street near the intersection of Harry Sauner Road when Tolliver released the brake on her vehicle and began to roll forward causing her vehicle to strike Griffith’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Tolliver was cited for improper starting.