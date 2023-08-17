Collegiate education news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Kellis grads Findlay

Kaitlin Kellis of Greenfield has graduated from the University of Findlay. Kellis received a Bachelor of Science in Equine Business Management. for the academic year 2022-23.

Miami University degrees

Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement of 2023 including the following from Highland County: Brock Morris of Leesburg, Dylan Boone of Hillsboro, Mason Swayne of Hillsboro, and Peyton Scott of Lynchburg.

Lunsford on Findlay list

Kaylee Lunsford of Hillsboro was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Ohio U. Provost’s List

The following local area students have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Provost’s List: College of Health Sciences and Professions student Chasidy Davis of Hillsboro, Patton College of Education student Stephanie Fackusseh of Hillsboro, College of Health Sciences and Professions student Stacy Hill of Hillsboro, College of Health Sciences and Professions student Lacie Ingles of Leesburg, College of Arts and Sciences student Jordan Pearson of Greenfield, ollege of Health Sciences and Professions student Emily Pohlman of Hillsboro, Patton College of Education student Kayleigh Rapp of Greenfield, College of Health Sciences and Professions student Angela Roush of Leesburg, College of Health Sciences and Professions student Amanda Ryan of Greenfield, College of Health Sciences and Professions student KC Sword of Greenfield, University College student Marcy West of Hillsboro, College of Health Sciences and Professions student Mariah White of Greenfield. The university’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.

Ohio U. Dean’s List

The following local area students have been named to Ohio University’s Spring 2023 President’s List: Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Zane Bode of Greenfield, College of Fine Arts student Ciara Colwell of Hillsboro, College of Business student Griffin Foltz of Greenfield, Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Blake Gall of Greenfield, Patton College of Education student Natalie Rolfe of Greenfield, College of Arts and Sciences student Kenzie Seyfang of Leesburg, Patton College of Education student Braden Wright of Greenfield. The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Watson grads Youngstown State

Ethan Watson of Hillsboro was among more than 1,500 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement. Watson earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Science in Information Technology.

Franks on CSCC list

Sarah Franks, a criminal justice major from Hillsboro, been named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Wooden grads SDSU

South Dakota State University has announced that Faye Kathleen Wooden, of Hillsboro, has graduated following the spring 2023 semester. Wooden graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.

Haines on Berea list

Brock Haines, a resident of Hillsboro,has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the list for achieving a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Shepherd on Youngstown list

Marley Shepherd of Hillsboro, majoring in forensic science, has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2023. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Haines on Concordia list

Brylynn Haines, a freshmen biology major, has been named to the Concordia University Ann Arbor for the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.