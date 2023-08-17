Quilt show draws 100 entries

The Country Quilters’ Highland County Quilt Show held last month was a huge success.

There were more than 100 quilts entered including several more than 100 years old, hand-stitched, machine done and applique. The quality was totally outstanding.

The people’s choice award winners were: Sally Davis, big quilt and also a machine quilted entry; Barb Peterson, hand quilted, applique; and Diana Stuckey, small quilt.

The club thanked everyone of their support and said it is already planning next year’s show.

Submitted by Nancy Sonner, Country Quilters.