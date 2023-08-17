Quilt show draws 100 entries

Staff Reports
-
0

The Country Quilters’ Highland County Quilt Show held last month was a huge success.

There were more than 100 quilts entered including several more than 100 years old, hand-stitched, machine done and applique. The quality was totally outstanding.

The people’s choice award winners were: Sally Davis, big quilt and also a machine quilted entry; Barb Peterson, hand quilted, applique; and Diana Stuckey, small quilt.

The club thanked everyone of their support and said it is already planning next year’s show.

Submitted by Nancy Sonner, Country Quilters.

No posts to display