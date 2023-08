Every year, thousands of people volunteer with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to help older adult taxpayers get their taxes done — for free.

The foundation is looking for individuals with leadership and customer service skills in addition to those who want to be certified to prepare taxes.

Whatever your skill set, there’s a role for you. The foundation will provide all the training you need.

Join the team at aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer.

Submitted by John Glaze.