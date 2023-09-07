Reserve champion chicken, pig, rabbits sold

The Reserve Champion Chicken, exhibited by Luke Flowers, sold for $3,000 and was bought by Angles Mobile Home Service, Arrick’s Propane, Back to Health Chiropractic, Terry Britton, Dick and Paulette Donley, DMD Inc. - Dr. Lesia Langston-McKenna, Fast Cash Swap Shop, April and Wayne Flowers, Sheila Gibbs & Associates Insurance, H&R Block Hillsboro, Higgins Steel Roofing, Highland Lanes, Highland Power Wash, Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles #1161, Janie’s Closet - Janie Angles, Jerry Haag Motors, K and K Drywall, Magulac Tire Service, Maria Farms, Peoples Bank, Sanders for Sheriff - Randy Sanders, Nicholle and Brandon Stratton, Team Bagshaw, The Driving Authority, Tissot’s Home Center, VFW Post 9094, and Walker Real Estate Advisors. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette The Reserve Champion Rabbit exhibited by Autumn Griffith sold for $1,300 and was purchased by Arrick’s Propane - Josh Hawk, Woods Collision Center Hillsboro - Meredyth Reed, Dustin and Meredyth Reed, First State Bank - Lauren Hamilton, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, NCB - Heather Cummings, Peoples Bank - Amanda Hall, Reed Mechanical & Construction, LLC - Dustin Reed, Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg - Jeff Cloud, State Farm Insurance - Scott Faulconer, The Porch Carryout and Grill - Lisa Boyd, VFW Post 9094 - Rick Wilkin, and Wical Rabbitry - Andy Wical. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

