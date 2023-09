The Highland County Republican Club booth daily drawing winners from the Highland County Fair included: Mark St. Clair, Irma Marsh, Brynna Boone, Deloris Arledge, Brad Bennington, Josh Brummett and Nick Nash. Each received a $25 Kroger gift card. The club thanks all fairgoers that stopped by the booth and signed up.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.