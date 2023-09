A Category winners (l-r) second place boy winner Baylor McCollum with parents Lauren and Devin, first place winner Oliver Willis’ dad John (Oliver was ill and unable to attend, second place girl winner Avery Anderson with mom Savannah, and first place girl winner Bexlee Kelly with parents Kaelee Lowe and PJ Kelly. Submitted photo B Category winners (l-r) first place girl winner Emma Whitt with her dad Daniel; second place boy winner Rowen Hildebrecht with mom Addie, and first place boy winner Bentley Laws with mom Dawn. Second place girl winner Bailey Jo Goldick was unable to attend. Submitted photo C Category winners (l-r) first place girl winner Kamry Smith with her mother Haley; first place boy winner Baxton Mchan and, second place girl winner Allis Finch with her dad Charles. Submitted photo Pet Category winners (l-r) first place winner Marilynne Monroe with owners Trenton and Glenna Florence, and second place winner Pepper (in loving memory) owner Ronna Achor. Submitted photo

Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) has announced the winners from the 2023 Highland County Fair Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet Contest.

There were a total of 37 entries and they raised enough funds for 50 scholarships for KAMP Dovetail campers.

“Thanks to all our contestants and all our winners,” said Linda Allen, SATH executive director.

Submitted by Linda Allen, SATH executive director.