Orcutt: Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire pickups

We made it through Week 1 but not without injuries and underperformances. If you lost J.K. Dobbins or Aaron Rodgers or you are looking for a player to add to your team because you had some under-performing players in Week 1, then I am here for you.

I will give names to pickup on your teams and beside each name I will put a percentage. This will be a percentage of how much that player is being rostered. These are in no particular order; they are laid out by position.

Running Back

Justice Hill (4%), Gus Edwards (21%) and Melvin Gordon (0%). Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn achilles and is done for the year and maybe his career. Justice Hill and Gus Edwards both had 8 carries after Dobbins went down. Edwards had 32 yards and Hill had 9 but Hill scored twice. This could be a situation where Hill is the early down/goal-line back and Edwards is the “between the 20s” and pass catching back. Edwards has also been the handcuff for Dobbins since they have been in Baltimore. So if I am putting my money anywhere it would be on Edwards and then Hill and then Melvin Gordon, though I don’t expect much from Gordon. The Ravens did say they were not expecting to sign a RB. For week two, this is a situation to avoid until we get a better picture of who is doing what.

Kyren Williams (7%) Last season RB Cam Akers was in the doghouse most of the season with the Rams coaching staff and only really got a chance the last four games when the team was out of it and they just gave him every touch. Williams was a 2022 5th round pick who the Rams really liked until he was injured in the first game of the season and missed the entire season. Now he is getting the opportunity to prove what he has to offer. He had 15 carries for 52 yards and 2 TDs, and even though Cam Akers had 22 carries, it appears that Williams is emerging as team favorite. I wouldn’t drop Akers, but I would definitely pick up Williams if you can at least an Akers handcuff. Of course, for Week 2, you probably can’t trust either one.

Joshua Kelley (6%) As I am typing this RB Austin Ekeler has an ankle injury and it is unknown the severity, rumored to be a high ankle sprain. That could mean he misses multiple weeks. Joshua Kelley had 16 carries for 91 yards and a score. If I am an Ekeler manager, I am making Kelley a priority pickup, if nothing else, he can be the Ekeler handcuff.

Other RBs to consider: Zack Moss (7%), Tyjae Spears (15%), Kareem Hunt (11%), Salvon Ahmed (1%) and De’Von Achane (47%)

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua (8%) When WR Cooper Kupp went down it was believed veteran Van Jefferson would just slide right in and reap the benefits but that wasn’t the case in Week 1. It turned out to be the rookie Puka Nacua and his 15 targets. I wouldn’t run away from Jefferson, just expect that he will be boom or bust every week. He was targeted on a long TD and didn’t come down with it. If you need WR depth, I would grab Nacua. I wouldn’t expect 15 targets every week, but he will be involved.

Kendrick Bourne (3%) He led the Patriots in targets (11) in Week 1 but that was after DeVante Parker was ruled out. We have been down the Bourne “big game” route before and gotten burned. I wouldn’t spend my No. 1 waiver priority on him but for the short term he seems to have a connection with Mac Jones and could be startable at least as long as Parker is out.

Rashid Shaheed (17%) Derek Carr is going to spread the ball around and the Saints are going to throw the ball. Carr threw it 33 times in this game and 6 times to Shaheed, who scored. You can’t count on a score every week but he is going to be a usable piece this season.

Other WRs to consider: Josh Reynolds (1%), Rashee Rice (36%), Allen Robinson (3%)

Tight End

Sam LaPorta (65%) Lions second round pick in 2023 is probably the only TE that I am interested in off the waiver wire. Last season the Lions traded away Hockenson and replaced him in the second round with LaPorta. This is an offense that uses the TE position, and with a lack of WR depth, they will rely on LaPorta as a pass catcher. LaPorta caught 5 receptions for 39 yards and like most TEs unless he scores, he’s not going to give you more than 10 points per week. He should be a solid week to week starter.

Zach Ertz (5%) The Cardinals are going to be a dumpster fire all season and we can’t stop that, but someone has to catch the ball and Ertz was targeted 10 times. Ertz has always been a solid, steady, productive TE and I think you can count him as at least a TE2 going forward.

Other TEs to consider: Hunter Henry (17%), Logan Thomas (2%), Hayden Hurst (12%)

Quarterback

Jordan Love (32%) If he is available, he could be a savior to your season if you had Aaron Rodgers. He threw for 245 yards and 3 TDs in their win over the Bears. He has a good command of this offense and could lead you to a championship.

Matthew Stafford (29%) He looked rejuvenated and ready to take on the world, throwing for 334 yards in their week one win. As long as his surgically repaired neck holds up, he could at least give you a solid 15 points per week.

Mac Jones (9%) This is on that I really like. I think this is positive year for Mac Jones and he comes back strong from a miserable 2022 season. He has Bill O’Brien back as his offensive coordinator and I think that he shines in the offense all season. He could also be a surprise QB on fantasy championship teams.

Other QB to consider: Brock Purdy (56%), Jimmy Garoppolo (16%), Derek Carr (38%)

