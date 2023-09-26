Fatal wrecks are above 2022 rate

A graphic showing the number of fatal crashes in Highland County as of Aug. 31, 2023, in 2023, 2022 and 2021 year-to-date. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Fatal crashes are up compared to 2022 in Highland County, according to statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to statistics last updated on Aug. 31, 2023, Highland County has had six fatal crashes in 2023, which is an increase of one compared to 2022 year-to-date (YTD). However, this number is down compared to 2021 YTD when there were eight fatal crashes at that point. All of these crashes are rural fatal crashes, with no urban fatal crashes tallied.

The statistics also said that one 2023 fatal crash was related to someone operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), while three were related to OVI in 2022 and four in 2021. One fatal crash in 2023 was also motorcycle-related, with none in 2022 and one in 2021.

According to another set of statistics related to OVI activity, updated last on Aug. 24, there was the one OVI-related fatal crash. The statistics said that there were four crashes with a suspected serious injury, three crashes with a suspected minor injury, two possible crashes with an injury, and 23 OVI arrests.

The OSHP posted a set of statistics for all of 2022 related to OVI activity in Highland County, which said there were three fatal crashes related to OVI. It also said there were five crashes with a suspected serious injury, 11 crashes with a suspected minor injury, three possible crashes with an injury, and 41 OVI arrests.

The statistics show that 2023 is currently on track to fall behind 2022 in terms of fatal crashes related to OVI, crashes with suspected minor injuries and OVI arrests. However, the statistics show that 2023 will have more crashes with suspected serious injuries and possible crashes with an injury.

Other OSHP statistics in Highland County comparing 2023 numbers to 2022 YTD, last updated on Sept. 24, showed that 2023 currently had 975 enforcement stops compared to 2022’s 859. However, the statistics also said that 2022 had vastly more non-enforcement activity — 1,176 in 2022 compared to 828 in 2023. Of those 1,176, 754 were warnings and 274 were motorist assists in 2022. Of the 828, 535 were warnings and 216 were motorist assists.

The OSHP also said drug violations were down compared to 2022. The statistics said there were seven so far in 2023, with there having been 14 in 2022 YTD.

