FFA members exhibit swine at fair

Grace Watson is pictured with her market hog. Submitted photo Aubry Yochum is pictured with her market hog. Submitted photo

During the week of the Highland County Fair the Hillsboro FFA had seven members exhibit swine projects.

On Monday, Sept. 4, was the showmanship contest. This contest is all about how well the exhibitor can show their animal to the judge. Grace Watson was second in the age 17 division, Raini Waters was fifth in the age 17 division, Dalayna Collins was third in the age 15 division, and Lee Ann Vance placed seventh in the age 15 division.

The next morning the members woke up early to show in the breeding and market show. In breeding the members show female pigs called gilts and they are evaluated based on their breeding potential. Watson was third with her Hereford gilt, Collins was third and fourth with her spotted gilt as well as Grand Champion Tamworth and Poland China breeding gilt, Corbin Winkle had the Champion Chester White breeding gilt as well as Reserve Grand Champion breeding gilt, and Claire Winkle had Reserve Champion Yorkshire breeding gilt.

Once the breeding show was finished the market show started where the swine were placed based on carcass characteristics. Watson was fifth and seventh with her market hogs, Aubry Yochum was seventh in her class, Corbin and Claire Winkle each won a class with their pigs, and Raini Waters was first place and seventh place with her pigs.

The Hillsboro FFA would like to congratulate each of their exhibitors on their accomplishments as well as recommend that anyone that is interested in showing at the fair next year contact a Hillsboro FFA officer or ag teacher to help get them started.

Submitted by Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro FFA reporter.