New Directions collecting food

This picture from 2000 shows a scene from New Direction’s October Food Drive which has been held for more than 25 years. Submitted photo

With family holiday gatherings and winter weather right around the corner, students in the New Directions youth ministry will be going door-to-door in Greenfield from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 15, in order to collect nonperishable food items to support the local food pantry.

Residents are asked to contribute nonperishable food items as the students and adult volunteers canvass the town. Residents can leave nonperishable food on their porch or wait for students to arrive and knock on their door. The food drive benefits the Greenfield Area Christian Center’s food pantry.

CONNECT is New Directions’ weekly student gathering, held from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday for students in grades 6-12 at the New Directions facility, 910 N. Fifth St., Greenfield. This Sunday evening’s door-to-door food drive is a way for students and volunteers at CONNECT to serve the community by supporting the food ministry.

Submitted by Tonia McLanahan, New Directions.