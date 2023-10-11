New Vienna fall revival

Cook

Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival on Sunday, Oct. 15 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott and Jess Kirchner will provide special music for the morning and evening services.

The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna. The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church YouTube site. Just go to YouTube and type in: newviennacommunitychurch. Or you can catch it on the church Facebook site at NVCC.

Dan Cook was a son of a minister and was brought up in a Godly family, but at the age of 17 he joined a motorcycle club and turned his back on God. When he was 44, he came back to Christ and accepted the call into ministry at the age of 49. The Lord has blessed him for many years with a successful ministry in winning souls for the Kingdom. He is a graduate of McClain High School in Greenfield and currently lives in the Chillicothe area.

Special music will be provided by Scott and Jess Kirchner for morning and evening services. “They harmonize quite well in their relationship as well as in their music,” New Vienna Community Church minister Dan Mayo said. “They are delightful entertainers who share powerful contemporary Christian music.”

Mayo invites everyone to the revival services.

“We are pleased to have Dan Cook with us again for the 13th year of revival,” he said. “In addition, having Scott and Jess Kirchner will be the perfect complement to Dan’s preaching. We hope you will come for a great day of revival with our congregation. We welcome you to either the morning or evening service or both.”

For more information, call 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, New Vienna Community Church.