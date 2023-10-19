AAA7 art show live event again

The artwork of local seniors will be showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 41st annual Senior Citizens Art Show that will be held May 16-20 (Monday through Friday) at Bristol Village’s Glenn Activity Center, located at 625 E. Fifth St., Waverly.

The AAA7 is especially looking forward to featuring the event back in person after three years of a virtual-only art exhibit due to the pandemic. In addition to a new time of the year for the art show, the AAA7 also recognizes Bristol Village for its partnership in hosting the event for the first time.

Participants age 55 or older who have entered artwork in the Show will have these items on display at the Glenn Activity Center daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. The public is invited to visit at any time during the days and times mentioned to view the artwork and also vote for the People’s Choice Award. In addition, a special tea to recognize the participants and award-winning art pieces will be held at the Glenn Activity Center on Friday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. All participants, their guests, visitors and the community will be welcome.

Examples of art categories that were entered in the contest include acrylic, oil, pencil, photography and fabric. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits, seascape and still life. In addition, an essay/poetry category was also available with these entries included as part of the display at the museum. Participants in the variety of categories represent the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

For more details about the Art Show, call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of communications, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.