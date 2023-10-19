Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Sheeley of WC Dean’s List

A number of students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the Summer 2023 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time (12 or more graded credit hours) and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Local students named to the list include: Erin Sheeley of Hillsboro.

Roades on SNHU Dean’s List

Chelby Roades of Hillsboro has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Summer 2023 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term.

Three on SNHU President’s List

Three Highland County students — Teresa Napier of Lynchburg, Brandon Lawson of Hillsboro and Joshua Tetreault of Lynchburg — have been named to the 2023 Southern New Hampshire University Summer President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Crowhers in honors program

Samantha Crowthers of Lynchburg was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University Honors Program during the spring 2023 semester. Crowthers, a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School majoring in pre-allied health/pre-physical therapy and exercise science, shared the distinction with 93 other high-achieving students.