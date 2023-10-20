SSCC 2024 scholarship portal open

Applications are being accepted for spring 2024 scholarship funding at Southern State Community College. Current students, as well as new students, can apply.

The application, available at https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml, will be open through Nov. 30, 2023. Scholarship award amounts range from $350 to $1,500.

Here are some of the scholarships offered:

Bennett Family Memorial Scholarship — $500. Criteria: Minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and a current resident of Fayette County.

Dr. Lawrence & Gale Dukes Scholarship — $750. Criteria: Minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and a resident of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette or Highland counties. The application requires a short essay explaining involvement (past or present) in community service.

Highland County Scholarship — $500. Criteria: Applicants must reside in Highland County and be in good academic standing at Southern State.

Moerlein Family Foundation Scholarship — $500. Criteria: Minimum 2.00 cumulative GPA, be a student from the Greater Cincinnati area, and be in good academic standing.

Sara M. Barrere Memorial Trust Scholarship — $500 to $1,000. Criteria: Minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and must submit a short essay demonstrating how they have exhibited responsibility to self, family, school and community, as well as qualities of honesty, dependability, punctuality, perseverance and loyalty.

SSCC Trustee Departmental Scholarship — $500. Criteria: Be enrolled and seeking an SSCC degree or certificate. Applicants must have a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA.

Scholarship amounts are based on full-time enrollment for the 2024 spring semester, which begins on Jan. 8, 2024. Awards will be prorated if scholarship recipients are enrolled part-time. Due to the program funding rules, high school students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible to apply for scholarship funding.

If you have questions, or need assistance with completing an application, contact the financial aid office at 937-393-3431, ext. 2515 or email financialaid@sscc.edu.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.