Council Hillsboro FGBMFI speaker

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen Men’s Fellowship International (FBGMFI) will meet Saturday, Nov. 11 at 621 S. East St. in Hillsboro.

The in-person meeting is at 7 p.m. and it can be viewed on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Vuncia Council and praise and worship will be by Mike Gast.

A freewill offering will be received. Ladies are welcome. Do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Council has dedicated her life to seeing people whole and walking in purpose – mentally, emotionally and spiritually. She is a certified life coach, a certified Christian Family Specialist and an ABEA licensed minister with the state of Ohio.

Council is also a mentor and team member with Journey of the Heart Ministries, a women’s mentoring center, whose mission is “helping women find hope and healing in their everyday life.” She is a member of Cornerstone Church in Toledo since 2009, where she is a life group leader, intercessor, behavioral health center minister, advisory board member and Restoring the Foundations minister for inner healing.

“Vuncia’s commitment to help guide people to their purpose is also apparent in her professional life,” a news release said. “Vuncia is the director of adult education at the Monroe County Learning Bank, within the Monroe Public School System. The Learning Bank provides education to those who need a diploma, helping them gain skills and employment.”

Council was licensed to minister by ABEA in 2005 when she became the co-founder of the SOS Outreach Center in Cincinnati. When SOS was founded, the guiding mission was and still is Isaiah 61: 1-5, with a focus on: “He came to heal the brokenhearted, to set at liberty those that are bound… to give beauty for ashes, and the oil of joy for mourning.” This scripture continues to define Council’s purpose as she follows Jesus and participates in ministry and missions at home and abroad. She has ministered internationally in Kenya, Ghana and Jamaica and looks forward to reaching many more nations.

When she is home, Vuncia resides in Toledo with her husband of 32 years, Frederick William “Bill” Council. She has three adult children – Latifa, Cole and Jemila — and five grandchildren.

Submitted by Joyce Booth, secretary, Hillsboro FGBMFI.