What is heaven like?

Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“Everything is free,” says Christina, age 12. “Everyone lives in a mansion. No one has to go to work. There are no house payments.”

Our original parents lived in paradise. God not only made all the house payments; he provided the room service. The house payments started when Adam and Eve sinned. God closed the Garden of Eden.

Work is not part of the curse. God told Adam to tend and keep the garden. After being expelled from Eden, work became difficult. Amid the thorns and thistles of the ground God cursed, Adam ate bread by the sweat of his brow.

But there won’t be any sweating in heaven. Jesus promised a place on his throne to faithful believers who overcome (Revelation 3:21). Trust me. This is a job you will want. Make sure your resume is in order.

“Heaven is a place that is so beautiful, you would think it was make-believe. It’s perfect,” says Molly, 9.

“The Endless Summer” is a classic 1966 documentary that chronicled the travels of two surfers’ global search for the perfect wave. This small-budget movie shot by one filmmaker opened in the middle of winter in a Kansas theater. The endless crowds caught the attention of a film distributor, and the rest is history.

What was it about this film that captured the imaginations of so many people? This film symbolized everyone’s longing for paradise. The movie takes viewers to gorgeous spots in California, Africa, Australia, Tahiti, New Zealand and Hawaii. In the midst of incredible waves, breathtaking scenery and brilliant sunsets, the filmmaker touched people’s inborn desire for the endless summer in paradise.

Deep inside, we’re hardwired for paradise. We know we belong there. Incredibly, that’s where God wants us to live. If we’re awed by the wonder of paradise spots in a world cursed with sin, suffering and death, can we really imagine the beauty of heaven or an Earth free from sin’s effects?

“Heaven is paradise,” says Jake, 9. “The weather is nice. Nothing can go wrong. My dad will not have a scar in the middle of his head.”

Many of us are so jaded by the abuse we’ve suffered, we can’t even imagine a world free from pain and misery. “Heaven is beautiful with no hurt or talking about people and no drugs,” says Annslee, 11. “It is all good. You will be beautiful. Clouds are floating. Kids are laughing and praying with Jesus. You have beautiful voices to sing for God’s glory. Sunflowers are everywhere. Streets are made of gold! And it smells heavenly.”

For more insight, Trey, 9, says: “Trees in heaven are full with rich fruit. And everywhere you go, you can feel and see the glory of God” (Revelation 21:23).

Yes, glory can be felt. It has weight. The Apostle Paul wrote, “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory” (II Corinthians 4:17). When suffering for righteousness’ sake comes, God will add to your eternal weight of glory.

Think about this: None of us can receive glory for our entrance into heaven. We enter by grace through faith in the all-glorious Lord Jesus Christ. In his death, he paid our entrance price. But rewards are a different matter. God wants to share his glory by rewarding faithful believers in a place above and beyond Eden’s paradise.

Memorize this truth: II Corinthians 4:17 previously quoted.

Ask this question: Have you ever considered that as a Christian you can add to heaven’s glory by faithfully serving the Lord?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.