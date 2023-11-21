Riffle Machine Works expanding in Ross Co.

An expansion project at Riffle Machine Works, Inc. near Chillicothe is planning a $2.5 million project that will add 20 new jobs.

Riffle Machine Works, Inc., one of the largest manufacturing employers in Ross County, has announced plans for an expansion project at its location near Chillicothe.

Founded in 1980, Riffle Machine Works, Inc. is a primary sequenced components supplier to several major truck manufacturers. The company is one of four manufacturing support services (MSS) companies in the local Kenworth supply chain. MSS relationships occur when a manufacturer works with a third party that has specialized experience to support specific parts in the production process.

Riffle Machine Works, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development Department, announced it will be adding 46,000 square feet to its facility. This expansion will support MSS and other automotive manufacturing services and will allow the company to bring a new product line into the company and expand operations.

The company expects to invest $2.5 million in the building construction and will eventually add 20 new jobs. In addition, Riffle Machine Works. Inc. will retain 293 workers.

“Riffle Machine is grateful for the continued support from Tammy Eallonardo of the GCRCD, JobsOhio and the Green Township Trustees, for this inclusion grant and tax abatement that support our new expansion project,” said Tim Riffle, treasurer of Riffle Machine Works. “We would also like to thank Kenworth Chillicothe and the Kingston National Bank, all of which are strategic partners, as we look forward to future growth opportunities.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $25,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process. The Ross County Commissioners, with the support of Green Township Trustees, have approved a real estate tax abatement to support the project. Riffle Machine Works leveraged similar tax incentives to support four previous expansion projects.

“We are pleased to assist Riffle Machine Works in yet another growth opportunity,” states Tammy Eallonardo, director of Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “The Riffle family’s continued investment in our community creates jobs and fills a critical need in the local supply chain.”

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“We love to see our local manufacturers grow their capacity and impact,” said Katy Farber, OhioSE vice president. “We are grateful to JobsOhio for their investment in Riffle Machine Works and the Southeast Ohio region, setting them up for longterm success in Ross County.”

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties. It is are the newest and geographically the largest of the six regions across the state. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain and attract businesses in the counties they serve.

Submitted by Ohio SE Economic Development.