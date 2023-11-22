Adena’s Coats for Kids program grows

Ross County Head Start staff are pictured with donated coats through Adena Health’s Coats for Kids program. Submitted photo

More than 1,100 students from 28 schools across Adena Health’s nine-county service area will be provided with something new to be thankful for during this Thanksgiving week, courtesy of the health system’s annual Coats for Kids program.

The program, coordinated through the Adena Health Foundation, has been helping keep area children warm since 2007. Schools choosing to participate identify students who may be at-risk of going without warm winter outerwear and provide the health system with sizes. Those sizes are made available to Adena Health employees, who can choose to participate by purchasing new coats themselves to donate or by making monetary donations for the foundation to purchase coats.

“Year after year, the generosity of employees at Adena Health and those in our community that support this program is heartwarming and inspiring,” said Robin Berno, Adena Health Foundation director. “Without these caring individuals, this program would not be the success it is and have the impact on our community that it does.”

Over the next two weeks, the coats collected — as well as donated hats and mittens — are being delivered to the participating schools. School staff then handle the task of distributing the coats to the selected students.

Area businesses and organizations also partner in the effort, either through monetary donations to help purchase coats or by providing discounts to Adena employees who are purchasing a coat for the program.

The response received during visits to the schools to deliver coats has been overwhelmingly kind and appreciative, Berno said. That appreciation was on display during a drop off at Unioto Elementary School on Monday morning.

“We, fortunately, have a very supportive school community, so anytime we have the opportunity to partner with Adena Health, our students are very blessed,” said Megan Phillips, Unioto Elementary School assistant principal. “Our kids who will be receiving these are going to be overwhelmed and their smiles are going to light up the whole room. They’re going to be really grateful.”

This year’s donation drive went even further than in previous years. Partnering with the United Way, Adena Health employees also donated a large number of boxes of cereal that are being provided to the United Way to include in weekend food bags sent home with children.

With this year’s donations, Adena Health’s Coats for Kids program has now delivered approximately 15,500 new coats to area children since its inception.

For more information about how you can help support the efforts of the Adena Health Foundation, like Coats for Kids, visit Adena.org/Foundation or call 740-779-7528.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, manager external communications, Adena Health.