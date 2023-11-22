Hospice offers memorial ornaments

Ohio’s Hospice in Wilmington and Washington C.H. invites the communities and the surrounding areas to honor or memorialize their loved ones with a 2023 Hospice Holiday Ornament.

For the past few years, Ohio’s Hospice has offered the holiday ornaments. This year, the not-for-profit hospice has partnered with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer a unique handmade glass angel ornament.

For only $15 per ornament (plus an additional $5 charge for shipping), members of the community can pay tribute to those closest to them during this holiday season. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

Holiday ornaments can be ordered online by visiting www.OhiosHospice.org/Ornament23.

For more information, call Kim Parrish at the Wilmington office at 937-382-5400 or Stacy Havens at the Washington C.H. office at 740-335-0149.

Submitted by Heather Maurer, mission engagement media content coordinator, Ohio’s Hospice.