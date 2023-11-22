Santa’s workshop at Apple Farm Service

Apple Farm Service will host a Santa’s workshop event on Saturday, Dec. 9. Submitted photo

Apple Farm Service has announced that the big man in red is stopping by each Apple Farm Service location to spend some time with good little girls and boys who love farm toys.

To celebrate, Apple Farm Service is turning its showrooms into Santa’s workshop. Children and their families are invited for a morning of fun with Santa. Get a free printed photo with Santa, warm yourself with fresh hot chocolate or hot apple cider, create your own homemade ornament, and check out the large display of farm toys.

The event is free and open to the public. Bring the entire family to tell Santa your Christmas wish list, or get gift ideas while viewing Apple Farm Service’s extensive selection of toys and apparel.

Santa will be at the Washington C.H. location on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Go to AppleFarmService.com/Santa to view this year’s craft, see which real-bearded Santa is at your store, and view the current selection of toys and apparel.

Submitted by Kent Holmes, marketing manager, Apple Farm Service.