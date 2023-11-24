A recipe for Thanksgiving leftovers

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ turkey pot pie. Submitted photo

I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving. Now, what to do with leftover turkey? Patricia Nicholes says to make a turkey pot pie, and she gave me the recipe.

I said, “Yes, I am making this.” I love pot pies and I have all the ingredients to make one. It looks pretty easy. Thank you, Patricia, for this recipe.

As for myself, I am still full of Thanksgiving and I might just eat a salad and save this for later. I need a break from my kitchen. Or maybe I will order a pizza. I do happen to have a free pizza coupon from my friend at Papa Johns. Thank you, Chip. Now I guess I really will have to make you a peanut butter pie.

Have a great week, and please send me your favorite holiday recipes. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

TURKEY POT PIE

Pie ingredients

One roasted turkey breast, diced;

Three cooked diced potatoes, two carrots diced and cooked;

Half small onion chopped, salt and pepper;

1/2 cup cooked peas;

Two cups Turkey gravy made from Turkey drippings;

Two crusts.

Sometimes I do one cup turkey gravy mixed with one can cream of chicken soup. Mix ingredients. Set aside.

Crust ingredients

Two cups flour;

1 tsp. salt;

1 tsp sugar;

One cup shortening or butter;

6-8 Tbsp. cold water.

Instructions

Mix, separate into two dough disk, wrap in plastic wrap. Chill 30 minutes before rolling out.

Roll out crust, pour in turkey mixture.

Cover with top crust. Crimp crust.

Make a few slits in the top. Beat eggs with a little cold water brush on the crust.

Bake on 350 for 45-50 minutes.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.