Adena Health still offers cardiology care

You may have heard that Adena Health paused its cardiac surgical program, but you can you still go to Adena for treatment and care.

As the old cardiology adage goes, when it comes to the importance of seeking quick emergency care in any cardiac crisis – time is muscle. Whether you need emergency care, treatment of a chronic condition, or if something simply does not feel right, Adena Health offers it.

Adena provides advanced cardiac services in Chillicothe, Circleville, Greenfield, Jackson, Washington C.H. and Waverly. This ensures that residents throughout south central and southern Ohio have access to essential cardiac care including, but not limited, to: emergency cardiac care, cardiac catheterization including diagnostic or stent placement, cardiac consultation and referral, cardiac medications, cardiac monitoring, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary-cardiothoracic specialty care, diagnostic services including echocardiograms, electrocardiograms (EKG), stress tests, cardiac CT and MRI, Holter and event monitoring, heart attack care, heart failure care, heart rhythm issues and vascular care.

If a higher level of cardiac care is needed, such as an open-heart surgery, patients can maintain their trust with coming to Adena. Through a strategic partnership with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Adena and OSU cardiac care teams are equipped to successfully transfer those necessary cases to the OSU Heart and Vascular Center and work together to determine the best care path and follow-ups for patients.

For more about Adena’s cardiac program, its providers and full range of services, visit Adena.org/heart.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, interim director, integrated communications, Adena Health.