Turtles with three ingredients

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Patricia Nichols’ three ingredient turtles are shown in this picture. Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen this week I am making candy. I love this recipe. Last week I made three ingredients peanut butter fudge and this week I am making turtles. They have caramel, chocolate and pretzels — a great combination.

I love these three ingredient recipes. It doesn’t get any easier than this. My good friend Patricia Nichols shared this great recipe. Thank you, Patricia. You are such a good cook and a great friend. I appreciate all these awesome recipes to share with everyone as we all are all trying to find easier recipes with not so many ingredients.

Directions

Start with mini pretzels. Place them on a parchment covered baking tray.

Add a Rolo candy.

Bake at 325 degrees for exactly 4 minutes.

Remove from oven when candy is soft.

Press a pecan half into the chocolate.

Let cool in refrigerator.

Enjoy!

Please send me your favorite holiday recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456

Have a great week.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.